Crisanti resigns and denounces Zaia: “Persecutory intent”

Continue to discuss the case that broke out between the Veneto region and the microbiologist and Pd senator Andrea Chrysanthemums. The transmission of Rai Tre Reports brought some to light eavesdropping telephone calls involving the governor Luca Zaia. In one of these phone calls, Zaia spoke to some doctors from the Padua hospital: “It’s been a year – reports the interception from La Stampa – that let’s take aim to this, I’ve been here busting my balls for 16 months, we’re about to bring it to crash. Now this guy is the savior of the country and I’m doing it the part of the monk bad”. Crisanti, after hearing these audios, decided to switch to counterattack. “I have chosen to resign from the University of Padua to hear me more free to make any decision that affects me. Also because they emerged different eavesdropping involving other teachers from the university”.

“I will act – continues Crisanti in La Stampa – towards whoever it is responsible in fact criminally relevant. Including Zaia. If my lawyers tell me that there are possible crimes, I will pursue him until the end of the world. The audio files highlight the direct involvement of Zaia in having orchestrated one smear campaign towards me. An intent persecutory which materialized in a whole series of specious actions implemented in recent years by the Padua Hospital. When the Region said they had me denounced, I received very important support from the Paduan teachers. And the University itself wanted to make a motion against the Region, which at that point denied having reported me. It was there that Zaia got angry“.

