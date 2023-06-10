The South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment, announced through a statement that SHINee’s Onewdue to some health problems and as directed by your doctor, You should receive medical attention and take adequate rest.therefore the singer will not participate in the band’s three concerts at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, to celebrate its 15th anniversary. Likewise, the idol will not be in the next activities for the expected comeback of the boyband (the eighth studio album, “HARD”, will be released on June 26).

“Recently, Onew he visited the hospital after experiencing health problems and since then, he has received a medical examination and consultation, and it has been reported that he will need medical care and rest. After careful and extensive discussion with Onew and the group, it has been decided that she will focus on recovering for the time being, as she will not be able to participate in the upcoming concerts and album activities.”

Given this, Key, Taemin, and Minho will continue SHINee’s scheduled activities for the next few weeks. “We will do our best to help Onew meet the fans again in good health and will inform them as soon as he recovers and can return to the stage.”

SM Entertainment stressed understanding that the promotional activities of SHINee have been highly anticipated by the band members, fans and the company, so they emphasize that This decision was made to ensure that the boyband can continue their activities in good health for a long time.. “We apologize for causing fans concern and ask for your generous understanding at this time. Key, Minho, and Taemin are doing their best to only show their best selves.”

Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin, members of SHINee.

SHINee’s Leader Onew Apologizes To SHAWOL And Promises To Return In Good Health

On his Instagram profile, the South Korean singer, songwriter, actor and MC, lee jinkibetter known as Onew, 33 years old, shared a message with his fans, before the announcement of his hiatus due to health problems. “Hello. I’m Onew! I just thought that some people might have been surprised and thought it was right for me to say something, so I wrote this. I’ll be back after I recover well!”

The young idol of K-Pop, apologized for worrying many people, thanking them for thinking of this, as a time to take a momentary breather for SHINee’s sake, “who am I going to be with in the future!” Given the time, I thought a lot, but since I didn’t recover, I think there was a misunderstanding or a mistake. But I have made this decision to protect myself adequately. Anyway, be happy and stay healthy, so that we can spend happy days and parts of life together in a meaningful way, I will think back and return in good health, sorry for worrying you.”

Onew posted a message to apologize to his fans, along with a photo of SHINee’s anniversary cake.

Several fans have stated on social networks that Lee Jinki’s weight loss in the past months could be the cause of his health problems. In addition, they sent him messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp