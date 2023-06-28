Ilkay Gündogan is a professional soccer player of German nationality who played with the current champion of the Champions League, Manchester City.

Luckily for Spanish football, IIkay Gündogan has signed for FC Barcelona and will join the squad on July 1.

(Receive in your Whatsapp all the sports news of the day).

The Catalan club has already begun its transfer process, the first, as anticipated a few weeks ago, was IIkay Gündogan. Photo: Twitter: @FCBarcelona / @IkayGuendogan/ @FabrizioRomano/ @IniigoMartinez.

(We have for you: FC Barcelona: these are the 5 signings that the team wants to make).

When talking about this great player, he is currently 32 years old and He has extensive experience in European football, having made his professional debut in 2005 with the German ‘1 team. FC Nuremberg’.

Since that year, Gundogan has been growing, since the version that would stand out the most in his career was when he arrived as a star player at Borussia Dortmund, legendary German team that fights for the best titles in their country.

He was in this team from 2011 to 2016, there the German was able to stand out in style in his position, since he made great performances in his local league, the bundesliga and in European competitions such as the UEFA champions league.

🚨 Gundogan: “I was already a contact with Borussia Dortmund, but it will come back in the Bundesliga and it is not part of my plans.” pic.twitter.com/rlZxLvmn4z — Barça News (@BarcaNewsFRA) June 19, 2023

Due to his high performance in football, Gündogan was signed at the end of 2016 by a growing giant in England, Manchester City, that due to the influence of its owners, it was able to acquire a large number of players who stood out around the world, among them was the German star.

In this team he was able to be crowned champion of several trophies since he touched English soil, since his coach was Pep Guardiola, a prominent Spanish coach.

Thanks to this, Gundogan was able to have several exceptional performances, in which he stood out for his way of assisting and handling the ball.

In this Manchester team he was able to obtain a large number of trophies, which validated his individual and, of course, collective talent.

Palmares of the German with Manchester City



As mentioned above, the German was able to win more than 12 titles in the most important football in the world.

Among these are:

4 Premier League. 4 League Cups. 2 Community Shield. 2 FA Cup. And of course the title that he was able to win a few weeks ago The Champions League.

In addition, in 2022 it was cataloged by the international media ‘The Guardian’ for being part of the 100 best players in the world.

for all that has been achieved, IIkay a few days ago decided to have a new course in his life, as it was revealed that he is already part of the project under construction that FC Barcelona has And of course, due to his experience and his football skills, he will be key to the new season that will begin next month.

It is known that the German star will soon arrive in Barcelona, ​​to begin his new challenge, which will be to conquer Spain and of course the European competitions that the fans and directors of the Catalan club so desire.

(Keep reading: Joan Laporta counterattacks and shoots at Real Madrid: he described them as cynical).

Much has been said about his signing, but for certain it has not been revealed what number he will wear, as he is currently on vacation celebrating his new signing and without a doubt the crowning glory of one of the competitions most desired by all professional players.

What has been said in the world of social networks is that the numbering issue would conflict because Gündogan had been wearing the number 8 for 7 seasons in the Manchester team, but in his new club it has been used for some time by the youthful figure Pedri, who is increasingly consolidating himself as a star figure of the red and blue team.

(You may be interested: The goal that puts Barcelona closer to the title in the Spanish League, video

Kun Agüero, through tears, said goodbye to football in Barcelona

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO

Real Madrid mercilessly humiliates Barcelona in the Copa del Rey

See the goals that leave Barcelona closer and closer to the title in the League

FC Barcelona confirms change of stadium: will not play at the Camp Nou