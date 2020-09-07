Germany doesn’t handle to win within the sixth sport within the Nations League. After the meager attract Switzerland, Ilkay Gündogan bursts the collar. The midfielder addresses errors immediately.

OThough Ilkay Gündogan took two deep breaths, it burst out of him. The midfielder was served after the 1-1 draw of the German nationwide staff in Switzerland. Even within the sixth Nations League sport, it was not sufficient for the staff to win.

Gündogan put Germany within the lead within the 14th minute in an excellent opening section. After that Germany left some probabilities and Switzerland received higher and higher into the sport.

additionally learn

On the offensive, the staff made a variety of pointless ball losses and thus invited Switzerland to counterattack. Errors that Gündogan was upset about after the ultimate whistle on the ZDF microphone.

“When there are six factors to distribute and also you solely get two, that is disappointing. I am additionally somewhat pissed off, ”mentioned Gündogan. The staff typically misplaced balls unnecessarily: “That’s how we conceded a purpose, one thing like that should not occur to us. After 1: 1 it’s troublesome, we lack the options, we get increasingly drained. All in all, it is very annoying and I am somewhat pissed off. “

Löw desires to assault in October

The nationwide coach and the staff weren’t fairly as laborious because the goalscorer. After the disappointing draw, Joachim Löw appeared gracious and confirmed a variety of understanding for his gamers, who confirmed the shortage of match apply. As within the 1-1 draw towards Spain final Thursday, the staff made many easy errors, particularly within the second half.

“We did not make it 2-0. We fail to capitalize on our good alternatives. I feel the tie is okay, ”mentioned Loew. The issue is that the staff can not make the choice: “After a ten month break, I anticipated it. We’ll actually assault in October. “