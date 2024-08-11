Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has admitted his interest in playing in the Turkish Super Lig at some point before retirement, but insists his immediate focus is on his current club.
Barely a year after his free transfer from Manchester City, Gundogan has been in talks to leave Barcelona. Given the club’s current financial situation, the 33-year-old is not a long-term solution and it was logical for the Barca board to consider the offers.
But Gundogan, who made 51 appearances last season and is under contract until at least next summer, is adamant he will not leave Barcelona just yet.
The Super League, where Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have shown interest, has long been considered a possible destination for him due to his Turkish roots. His parents were born and raised in Turkey, although one of his grandparents was among the many Turkish “guest workers” in Germany.
“Maybe one day I’ll join the Turkish Super League, but not this summer!” Gundogan told him a A Spor .
Gundogan proved to be Barcelona’s most reliable midfielder in his debut season. Fermin Lopez, whose rise from the B team was rather unexpected given he was close to a €600,000 transfer to Poland in 2023, was the only other to make more than 40 appearances.
Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong have all been limited by various injury problems. Gavi, Pedri and Fermin are said to be three of the six key players that sporting director Deco and new coach Hansi Flick want to build a new Barcelona team around. The others are goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, academy youth centre-back Pau Cubarsi and Euro 2024 winner Lamine Yamal.
Dani Olmo has bolstered the midfield ranks from an attacking perspective, and the Spanish international is also comfortable playing on either wing if tactically required.
