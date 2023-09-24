NNational team captain Ilkay Gündogan raved about his team’s “incredible comeback” after FC Barcelona’s crazy comeback in the Spanish league. “But there are still many things that we have to improve,” warned the 32-year-old after the 3-2 (0-1) win against Celta Vigo on Saturday evening. Barça was 2-0 down until the 81st minute, when former Bayern pros Robert Lewandowski (81st/85th minute) and João Cancelo (89th) turned the game around with their goals.

“It wasn’t a good game,” admitted coach Xavi Hernández. “These are the kind of games you usually lose. We had to do something epic, express our will to win and show courage.” Barcelona took the top spot in Spain’s top football league, at least until Sunday. The team is one point ahead of Real Madrid, which can, however, take first place again on Sunday (9 p.m. on DAZN) with a win in the city derby against Atletico Madrid.

One day after the announcement of the contract extension with coach He was powerless when it came to conceding goals. Jörgen Strand Larsen (19th) and Tassos Douvikas (76th) had put Rafael Benitez’s visiting team in the lead.

Barcelona is worried about the injury to midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The 26-year-old Dutchman had to be substituted with an injury in the first half. Investigations subsequently revealed a syndesmosis injury in the right ankle. The Catalans will miss De Jong for the time being; Barça did not give an exact downtime.