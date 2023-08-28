Moviola episode in the 71st minute of Juventus-Bologna, with the rossoblù bench getting furious over a contact in the black and white area when the result is still at 0-1. The referee Marco Di Bello does not notice the foul, but in reality the images seem clear: a few steps from Mattia Perin’s goal line, in fact, Samuel Iling-Junior prevents Dan Ndoye from getting on the ball with a good tackle beyond the limits of the regulation, without even touching the ball. No control of the Var monitor on the sidelines, with the protests of the Bologna bench exploding with such evidence as to induce the referee to warn Thiago Motta and expel his collaborator Simon Colinet. Only later, in the 80th minute, did Dusan Vlahovic equalize Lewis Ferguson’s momentary lead.