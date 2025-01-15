Handball Bundesliga team HSG Wetzlar has found a coach for the coming season. As the Hessians announced on Wednesday, former Bundesliga professional Momir Ilic will be in charge from July. The Serbian native with a Hungarian passport has signed a two-year contract. Wetzlar recently announced its separation from current coach Frank Carstens at the end of the season. “Momir has incredible experience as a player and is eager to prove his skills as a coach in the Bundesliga,” said HSG managing director Björn Seipp: “We are happy that we have chosen him despite other offers, including from the Bundesliga “We were able to win.”
Ilic coached the Hungarian top club KC Veszprem until the summer of 2024 and became champions there twice. His contract, which was expiring at the time, was not extended and he was then without a club. During his active time as a backcourt player for THW Kiel (2009 to 2013), Ilic won, among other things, three German championships and the Champions League twice.
#Ilic #coach #HSG #Wetzlar
Leave a Reply