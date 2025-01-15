Handball Bundesliga team HSG Wetzlar has found a coach for the coming season. As the Hessians announced on Wednesday, former Bundesliga professional Momir Ilic will be in charge from July. The Serbian native with a Hungarian passport has signed a two-year contract. Wetzlar recently announced its separation from current coach Frank Carstens at the end of the season. “Momir has incredible experience as a player and is eager to prove his skills as a coach in the Bundesliga,” said HSG managing director Björn Seipp: “We are happy that we have chosen him despite other offers, including from the Bundesliga “We were able to win.”