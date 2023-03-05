Barcelona is in a good moment at different levels within the club, at least in the sporting field. The first team is performing, especially in local competitions, however, it is a fact that the Ciudad Condal team is also working very hard within La Masía, where they are accelerating the training of talent that tomorrow will nurture the first team like today and Araujo, Gavi, Ansu Fati or Balde among others.
One of the players who have worked the hardest in recent years and who even had a run for first in Xavi’s first meetings with the team last season was Ilias Akohmach, the winger has a lot of quality, however, he has not He had a place in the star squad this year, which is why he has been considering his departure for several weeks now that his contract ends this summer, and it seems that his decision has been made.
From Spain they report that Barcelona will suffer an inevitable talent drain. The club cannot offer Ilias a place in the first team and that is why the player has refused to renew. That being the case, the talented 18-year-old also rules out going to the Premier League and from Spain they report that the still culé and his representation team have reached an agreement with Sevilla to join the Andalusian team in the summer market as an agent free, where he will surely be part of the first team.
#Ilias #Akohmach #continue #career #Sevilla
Leave a Reply