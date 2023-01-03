It is estimated that 25% of the population in Italy, i.e. one in 4 consumers, will switch to 5G in the next 12 months

Iliad and Wind Tre have announced the completion of the closing for the Zefiro Net company srl, joint venture joint venture whose share capital is held 50% by each of the two partners and which pursues the aim of sharing and jointly managing the respective mobile telephone networks in less densely populated areas of the national territory.

With this operation, authorized by the Institutions and Authorities for the profiles of their respective competence, the two operators work synergistically to accelerate the spread of mobile phone networks, including 5G, with significant benefits in terms of availability of ultra-broadband services for the inhabitants of the areas in which it operates joint venture.

Zefiro Net Srl has acquired the ownership and technical management on behalf of the two partners of the physical infrastructure which allows the provision of mobile radio services in an area in which approximately 26.8% of the Italian population resides.

The announcement between Iliad, Wind Tre and Zefiro Net arrived in conjunction with the publication of the report of the 2022 activities of the Postal and Communications Police and of the Cybernetic Security Operations Centers, from which it emerged that there will be at least 510 million consumers thinking of subscribing to 5G in the next 12 months. In Italy we are at 25%, or one in 4 consumers.

