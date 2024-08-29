Iliad, revenue boom in the semester. In Italy, turnover grew by 11.5% to 552 million

Iliad puts the turbo on both the front of numbers that of the subscribers. Just over six years after its entry into the Italian market, the operator has in fact exceeded the threshold of 11 million 565 thousand active users in the segments mobile and fixedthanks to the continuous innovation and excellence of its services. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, iliad recorded a net increase of 314 thousand users. In the mobile market, iliad confirms its leadership in terms of net balance of users for the twenty-fifth consecutive quarter, reaching 11 million 285 thousand users with an increase of +279 thousand compared to Q1 2024.

Without ever giving up the values ​​that distinguish it, in May 2024 the operator celebrated its sixth birthday by launching new offers mobile that aim to satisfy the different needs of an ever-widening audience, as always without constraints and hidden costs, at a price guaranteed forever.

Iliad also accelerates on FTTH fiberachieving new records in the first half of 2024. The operator recorded an increase of 35 thousand new users compared to Q1 2024, bringing the total to 280 thousand and almost doubling the customer base, which in June 2023 stood at 149 thousand users. In this case too, ILIAD confirms itself at the forefront of innovation having been the first operator, in April 2024, to provide an FTTH offer in Italy with Wi-Fi 7 technology, a true revolution for connectivity with performance up to twice as good as Wi-Fi 6.

Even the main ones financial indicators of iliad in Italy confirm the unstoppable growth of the operator: the sales of the first half is 552 million euros, +11.5% compared to the first half of 2023; EBITDAaL is also growing, going from 117 million in H1 2023 to 147 million recorded at 30 June this year, with an increase of 25.6%.

“This first half of the year marks important results for iliad, which confirms its leadership in terms of net user balance for the twenty-fifth consecutive quarter”, explains Benedict LeviCEO of iliad. “Year after year, we have demonstrated how Iliad is a company that contributes to the development of the country. Current data confirm that we are going in the right direction, with a turnover and an EBITDAaL in continuous growth and a community that now counts 11.5 million users”, continues Levi. “In twelve months we have almost doubled the customer base in the FTTH fiber segment, an important signal that indicates a growing awareness of users in terms of quality and transparency”, concludes the CEO.

The company’s performance in the first half of the year was accompanied by sustainability initiatives focused on training. In April 2024, ILIAD launched the second edition of iliadship, the long-term project with which the operator supports the skills of young university students with scholarships, training workshops and individual mentorship paths, and whose registrations expire on 30 September 2024

Growing results also for the iliad group which recorded a first half of the year with solid performances, maintaining its growth leadership in Europe: the first six months of 2024 closed with a sales total of 4.902 billion eurosincreasing by 10.3% compared to the same period in 2023; the Group has more than 49 million 833 thousand users, +621 thousand compared to March 2024. Also growing is theEBITDAaLwhich goes from 1.64 billion euros on 30 June 2023 to 1.85 billion euros, an increase of 13.2%. On the basis of these results, the Group reaffirms its ambitions to achieve a turnover of 10 billion of euros and thanks to this performance it is now among the top five European telecommunications operators.