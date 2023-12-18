Iliad Group has submitted a proposal to merge its Italian operations with Vodafone's local unit, offering 6.5 billion euros in cash as part of the deal and a 50% stake in the newly formed venture. The value of Vodafone Italia was estimated by the proponent at almost 10.5 billion euros, while Iliad's Italian unit is worth around 4.5 billion euros. Iliad has proposed that both sides take out a 2 billion euro equity loan to “ensure long-term alignment” and expects to get 500 million euros in cash from the deal. Iliad said the new joint venture, currently called NewCo, will combine Iliad's approach to connectivity, accessibility and inclusiveness with Vodafone's B2B expertise.

Thomas Reynaud, CEO of the operator group, added: “The market context in Italy requires the creation of an innovative telecom challenge, capable of competing and creating value in a competitive environment. We believe that the complementary profiles and skills of Iliad and Vodafone in Italy will allow us to build a strong operator with the capacity and financial solidity to invest in the long term.” Iliad stressed that its offer provides “both value and cash” and responds to Vodafone's publicly stated intention to transform and simplify the group. The proposal includes a call option for Iliad to increase its stake in the joint venture. Vodafone, in its statement, did not refer to the details of the offer, simply reiterating its support for market consolidation in countries where it does not achieve adequate returns on invested capital, adding that it is “exploring options with different parties to achieve this objective in Italy, also through a merger or sale.”

Vodafone also warned that “there is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed”. The UK-based company's Italian business is currently the subject of a Group-wide review, with several names raised in the media as potentially affected. However, Iliad has in the past offered to buy Vodafone's stake in the market. If agreed, a deal in Italy would be the third major European deal underway for Vodafone, with the company currently looking to combine its UK business with local rival 3 and sell into Spain. GSMA Intelligence's connection estimates for the third quarter of 2023 place the Italian units of Vodafone and Iliad in third and fourth place respectively among five operators, with 17.5 million and 10.5 million customers. By combining their bases, they would surpass Telecom Italia (18.2 million) and Wind Tre (19.6 million).