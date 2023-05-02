Iliad you will certainly know him, it is one of the telephone operators available on the Italian territory which in recent years has conquered a large number of users thanks to excellent offers and the certainty of no future remodulation. But not all that glitters is gold at the moment the service is having some problems!

Iliad: problems encountered throughout Italy!

If you are also an Iliad user (perhaps a subscriber thanks to this convenient offer that we had brought back to you) then you may have experienced some of the disservices and problems related to internet connectivity and voice calls that have been encountered in the last few hours.

The reports are really many and come from all over Italy, even if with one greater concentration in large cities such as Rome, Milan, Naples and Turin. The hashtag Iliaddown is trending on social networks and currently the problems encountered include no or slow signal regarding the internet connection, and various difficulties in making or receiving calls.

For the moment, the company is silent on the possible causes even if it has said it is aware of it and is working on a solution. We hope that everything can be resolved as soon as possible of course we will keep you updated!