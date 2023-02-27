Iliad it needs no introduction, it is one of the most recent telephone operators to have landed on the market and which has managed to win over users thanks to offers with competitive and convincing prices. Today we really want to talk to you about the arrival di an interesting new offer, Flash 130.

Iliad kicks off its new offer, here are the features!

It’s been a few days now that Iliad has launched its new Flash 130 tariff, to be precise it arrived on February 23, 2023. Since it is a flash offer, it will only be activated for a certain period of time and we advise you to take advantage of it. But what does it actually offer? As you can easily guess from the name, you will have 130 gigabytes of internet browsing available per month in addition to the usual unlimited minutes and text messages.

All of this will be yours for yourself 8.99 euros per month, a truly negligible price which makes the rate very competitive compared to the others currently available on the market. Unfortunately, however, all that glitters is not gold and Flash 130 is not free from defects: in particular, if you decide to adhere to this new tariff, you will not be able to travel on 5G but only on 3G and 4G+, unlike the other offer which offers 150 gigs.

Furthermore, you will not even have access to fiber with the discounted price of 19.99 euros per month, a real shame if you were thinking of switching to Iliad also for your landline.

Despite these small problems, however, it remains a very interesting offer that could be suitable for many users, for this reason we advise you to take it into consideration and for the moment we will give you an appointment for the next article!