The Iliad Group informs in a statement this Monday, 18, that it sent a proposal to Vodafone to “join forces in Italy”. Vodafone Italia is valued at 10.45 billion euros, and the deal sees Vodafone receive 8.5 billion in cash and loans from shareholders, in addition to 50% of the new company's share capital and a cash payment.

Iliad Italia is valued at 4.45 billion euros and would also hold 50% of the new company's share capital, among other things. Iliad says the new company would focus on innovation, growth and an unparalleled consumer experience in the telecommunications sector. There was unanimous support on the Iliad board for the deal, the statement added.



