Iliad although it is a relatively young telephone operator, in reality it has already managed to conquer a good portion of loyal users attracted above all by the excellent offers. And speaking of offers, the recent Flash 200 has certainly attracted, although unfortunately there are many to encounter activation problems!

Iliad Flash 200: activation problems for existing customers

Flash 200 is definitely a great deal. In case you don’t know, we are talking about the latest Iliad offer launched last week and available only until June 15th. There are many who have decided to join and if the new customers have not encountered obstacles, unfortunately those who wanted to make a simple upgrade found themselves with the road blocked by an error. There are many reports and they all bear the same wording: “An error occurred, please try again later”.

Iliad would seem to be already aware of the problem and has decided to commit to resolving the situation as soon as possible, also because it would be an error simply due to the overcrowding of requests.

The advice for the moment is to try again several times to carry out the procedure, perhaps at different times of the day. Otherwise you can always try and call customer service 177 for support. In short, let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best, also because time is not that much!