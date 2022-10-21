Iliad is ready to win new customers with the new offer Iliad Flash 160a promotion that will certainly be interesting for those who use a lot of gigabytes and have a phone that supports the latest generation mobile networks.

As you can guess from the name, Iliad Flash 160 offers 160 GB to surf the internet, unlimited minutes and text messages are also available, which can also be used in Europe and in 60 destinations around the world (you can find more details on the countries included on the page dedicated to the offer). The offer also includes the navigation on 5G networks9 GB are also included that can be used in roaming on the European territory.

There are also various additional services included for free, such as the “Mi riciami” service, the hotspot, the answering machine and the possibility of number portability.

The cost of Iliad Flash 160 is € 9.99and as usual the operator promises its customers to keep the same price foreverwithout applying remodulations.

L’activation of Iliad Flash 160 can be made by all new Iliad customers, either by activating a new number or by carrying out the portability from another operator. Iliad customers who have activated an offer among the following can also activate it: