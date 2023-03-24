Iliad needs no introduction, it is one of the most famous operators and appreciated by users on the Italian territory, although at the same time one of the youngest. Today, however, we do not want to praise the company but to tell you about a new one interesting offer of spring that might interest you a lot!

Iliad Flash 120: the spring offer arrives, here are the details!

If you are looking for a new tariff for your smartphone that allows you to have many gigs available at an affordable price, Iliad meets you with the new offer Flash 120, which will undoubtedly guarantee you the possibility of surfing the internet in total freedom without fear of running dry.

As you can guess from the name, in fact, you will have 120 gigs at your disposal, as well as unlimited minutes and SMS, at a truly negligible price: 7.99 euros. This is the only offer available from operators that guarantees more than 100 gigabytes and less than 8 euros, and moreover it has no restrictions on its activation. If you are curious to know more about why you are considering joining, we leave you all the information about it below: