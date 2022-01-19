Iliad fiber, the official presentation will be on January 25th. An optical fiber offer up to 1 Gbps is envisaged without constraints or many frills

Iliad is currently the fourth operator of mobile phone in Italy with over 8 million customers. Last year the French company announced its entry into the fixed network. The launch date of its premiere fiber optic offer it was initially set in the summer of 2021 but has since been moved from month to month. Iliad in fact wanted to keep the surprise effect. Today we finally know when the will arrive Iliad fiber.

Iliad fiber: official launch date and features of the offer

Iliad promised that the “revolution” for the fixed network will take place on January 25, 2022 at 9:30. The confirmation came directly from the CEO of the Italian division, Benedetto Levi: “The pandemic has shown how important it is to have ultra-high-performance connectivity at home, and on the fixed market we see a situation that is not the best, with extremely stable market shares over time, offers that are very similar to each other and on average unclear, too many constraints. We want to make the same revolution made on mobile, the one in which we operate is not a healthy market. We aim to bring healthy competition “.

At the moment we still have very little information on the Iliad fiber. However, we do know that the company is planning a bid for the technology FTTH (Fiber to the Home) up to 1 Gigabit per second in download e 300 Mbps in upload. Coverage will initially be guaranteed by Open Fiber, which will then be extended thanks to the contribution of Fibercop, a company headed by TIM with which he made an agreement last August.

However, from Levi’s words it is clear that the Iliad fiber it should not present any type of constraint and will focus on transparency and maximum clarity as has happened in the mobile market. It is therefore likely that the offer will only include navigation and landline calls. However, a package that also includes one is not excluded Mobile SIM. The price of Iliad fiber, as per the company’s philosophy, should be below the market average, perhaps among the 22-25 euros per month.

