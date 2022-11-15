Iliad also improves operating cash flow by over 40%.

iliad gross another record quarter, the eighteenth consecutive in the mobile market, surpassing 9 million and 300 thousand active users. In the last quarter the number of active mobile users increased by 261,000 units, reconfirming the telephone company as the top operator for the net growth of users active in the mobile market.

The commercial results achieved in the market in the last quarter allow iliad to reach a revenue in September 2022 of 679 million euros, up by more than 15% compared to the first nine months of 2022. TheEBITDAaLwhich stands at 147 million euros, compared to 10 September ’22. The growth of users who choose iliad, in addition to leading to an increase in turnover and EBITDAaL, also allows improve operating cash flow by more than 40%.negative by €155m, compared to €261m in the third quarter of 2021.

Iliad, the company is also growing in fiber: reached another 18 thousand users

There iliad growth also continues on the fiber: in the last three months others 18,000 users have chosen iliad fiber, bringing the total active users in less than 9 months to 86,000, more than 2.2% of the FTTH market, as also highlighted by the latest Agcom observatory (updated to 30 June 2022). Furthermore, the company announced in October that it had signed a wholesale agreement with Fastweb: this, together with the one already active with Open Fiber, and the one signed and being implemented with FiberCop, will lead to an increase in iliad fiber coverage at the beginning of 2023, reaching over 10 million real estate units.

Iliad, in the last quarter reached over 2 billion in turnover

“These results are also the result of investments achieved so far and which, in the first 9 months of 2022 alone, saw a total value of more than 300 million euros, without counting the 959 million paid in September for the rights to use the 5G frequencies, and up by 11 .8% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Investments that have allowed, among other things, to celebrate the milestone of 10,000 active radio sites in less than five years, an extremely satisfactory result, carried out in years that were not easy also from a logistical and organizational point of view, due to the well-known exogenous factors linked to the pandemic and restrictions, as well as difficulties in the supply chains”.

Same positive dynamics for the whole Iliad groupwho sees indicators growing also in the other two countries where it operates, France and Poland. The first nine months they close altogether with a revenue of 6 billion and 174 million, +9.6% year-on-year, of which 2 billion and 150 million in the last quarter (+12.5% ​​compared to the third quarter ’21). EBITDAaL in the first nine months it reaches 2 billion 421 million euros, generating profits of over 750 million euros.

