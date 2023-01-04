iliad and WindTre they band together to help citizens of areas whose population is significantly smaller than cities; usually the problems are the same: saturated control units, zero connectivity and the only solution is to rely on much less convenient companies. Precisely for this reason the two companies come together for the birth of Zefiro Net srl: an equal joint venture (also known as a wholesale-only operator) which will also connect those who live in areas that are difficult to reach (at least 27%) and throughout Italy.

The news has made those who are already customers of the two parties jump on their seats and who have long wanted to be able to access a stable connection inside their homes; especially due to the fact that, currently, they are the two operators with the best offers on the market and that grind users every day! The agreement, therefore, was signed and the joint venture turns out to be under both companies at 50%. And for the moment we only know that this has happened, we don’t have a certain date on when it will be officially released in Italy.

iliad and WindTre: a revolution for everyone

What we know is that Zefiro Net srl has already been approved and requested by the Italian Institutions and Authorities, obviously dedicated to the sector of competence, and that it will implement not only a stable connection for everyone in these less populated areas, but also bringing 5G with it! The latest generation connection will therefore be accessible to everyone and those who are already customers will be able to check, through their telephone operator, if they can change their plan by switching to an offer including 5G.

In this way, the user will be able to make the most of the power of the zone without impediments! Zefiro Net srl, therefore, will have the task of checking the technical management of the infrastructuresguaranteeing the service at any time of the day and we will certainly receive further news in the coming weeks.