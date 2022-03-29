Iliad, Antitrust fines the tlc company for misleading and unclear offers on 5G

The Competition and Market Authority closed an investigation against Iliad Italia Srl. by imposing a fine of 1,200,000 euros on the company for omission and / or the misleading wording of essential information on offers of mobile phone – which include services with 5G technology – and for the misleading wording a promotional message relating to one of these offers.

The authorityinforms a note, has ascertained that Iliadviolating the articles 21 And 22 of the Consumer Codeadvertised some mobile phone offers, emphasizing their compatibility with the latest 5G technology (where included) but totally omitting or providing unclear information on the essential conditions for using this technology, such as verifying the territorial coverage of the Iliad 5G network and the possession of a compatible device with specification 5G technology supported by the operator’s network.

These promotional communications were therefore not suitable for making the consumer understand that, in order to use the fifth generation network included in the offers promoted by Iliadit was necessary to be under the geographical coverage from the 5G network of this operator and that it was essential to have a device enabled for this specific network. Indeed one smartphonealso authorized in general to the 5Gcannot guarantee the use of the Iliad’s 5G networkwhere it is not included among the devices enabled for navigation on this network.

Moreover, the Antitrust ascertained that Iliad used the claim “100 gigabytes, unlimited minutes and text messages in Italy and Europe” in a text message sent to its former customers to promote the offer “Flash 100 5G“. The text of this message has been retained by the Authority capable of misleading the consumer about the content of the offer, since he could believe that the 100 GB included in the offer were all usable for traffic in Europe while in reality, in the event of a connection from other European countries, the traffic included in the offer was only 6GB.

