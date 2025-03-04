Connect with mixed martial arts fans and promote one of the greatest events that have been made in the history of this discipline in our country. With that objective, Ilyia Topuria will present the Wow 17 event. The ex -champion of the UFC weight weight will moderate the conversation with some of the main protagonists of the ‘Main Card’ such as Miguel Ángel ‘Colombo’ Lozano, Umakhan Ibragimov, Hecher Sosa, Theo Bashford, Nikolay Grozdevm, Isabel Calvo or Hanna Palmqvist.

The press conference will take place on Saturday, March 8, at 12.30 pm, in the Cinema Cinemas projections (Calle de Fuencarral, 136) and, as a novelty, It will be open to the public to complete the capacity of the room. As they point out from the company, this space will offer the opportunity to interview the fighters and know first hand their impressions before climbing the octagon in what promises to be a historic evening for the MMA.

All this will be a great prelude to the WAW 17 Madrid, which will be held on March 29 at Madrid Arena, and promises to continue beating records of assistance to a mixed martial arts event. In addition, “UFC Fight Pass, MMA’s largest global platform, will carry out the international broadcast of the event, while Movistar Plus+, entertainment leader in Spain, will take Wow’s emotion to all homes in the country.”

During the year 2025, Wow will celebrate a minimum of ten numbered events, which started on February 15 in Bilbao and that 4 events are scheduled in Madrid this year, with this first date of March 29 already for sale. Seville on April 12 at the San Pablo Sports Center, with tickets also for sale. Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza and Alicante will receive Wow events, this time numbered.