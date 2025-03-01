Although there is nothing confirmed, Ilia Topuria It is clear that his future goes through fighting the light weight belt against Islam Makhachev, because the Hispanic-Georgian fighter has not stopped repeating that he has not left his belt of the pen weight to have to win a place now in his new division. What Topuria wants is to be the new king of the 155 pounds.

This was stated by his team in an interview with the Tass agency that have been collected by Red Corner MMA and that are in this same direction. “Ilia wants to fight for the championship. Will not fight for the status of a contender with tsarukyan or with anyone else“His technical team has made clear.

Be that as it may, the Topuria team does not have a hundred percent security that the combat goes ahead. As your team has pointed out, until UFC does not give your approval everything will remain open: “There are still other possibilities, many things are happening right nowotherwise I would have already announced the fight between Topuria and Makhachev. “

Despite the caution of the Topuria team, some UFC fighters give the fight, such as Michael Chandlerformerly to the title that has said these days that Dana White I would announce it shortly. Michael Chandler is a person very close to the company, so we are probable not to know the decision of UFC.





To conquer the light weight title Ilia Topuria would be placed in the wake of Conor McGregorwhich first conquered the feather weight belt and then took the light weight. For this, the Irish had to win José Aldo at his best time Eddie Alvarez. Along the way, McGregor had an incursion into the wélter weight, something that should be seen if it enters the Topuria plans.