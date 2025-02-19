For many years, Ilia Topuria has a dominance of excellent social networks. The Hispanic-Georgian mixed martial arts was always aware of the digital potential to be able to project and approach the objectives that were set. And of course, all that reinforce with his immaculate professional career over the octagon.

Social networks have served to heat fighting, to sell fights, to create rivalries. Also to make noise when he wanted his career to be in one or another direction. And now, They have also allowed him to go viral, in his own way. The UFC champion uploaded a video to the ‘stories’ of his Instagram profile in which he sang, along with his children and his wife, the happy birthday to his world title.

And is that This February 17 was fulfilled the first Anviersario of the conquest of the UFC belt by Topuria, who knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to become a legend. That hand that connected changed the course of this discipline in our country, because it allowed it to be announced by innumerable sport fans who did not know until that moment.

The rest is history. Topuria put his world title in October 2024 and returned to comply again. He also knocked out Max Holloway, another sport legend, and was running as one of the best fighters in the HFC weight weight history. He achieved what nobody had achieved: knocking Volk and Holloway. And above the same year.









Now, after considering that he no longer has legendary challenges within the pen division, Topuria seeks to climb to the lightweight category, where there are very large names, to try to continue making history and creating a legacy that will already be indelible.