Ilia Topuria’s commercial success is reaching unsuspected limits. The UFC featherweight champion He made history after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski to obtain the belt and reaffirmed himself with his first defense against Max Holloway, whom he also finished. These sporting achievements added to his charisma have made the ‘Topuria’ brand explode on a commercial level.

This time, it has joined forces with none other than ‘Venum’, the combat clothing and equipment brand, which also collaborates with the UFC itself, providing the clothing of the fighters. The collection, called ‘VENUM x TOPURIA UNMATCHED EDITION’, combines the distinctive designs of Venum and the indomitable spirit of ‘El Matador’.

Among the garments and equipment in this line are high-performance products with the dry-tech technologytechnical t-shirts, fight shorts and vale-tudo, as well as state-of-the-art equipment, including boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) gloves. Added to this are lifestyle items such as jackets, jogger pants, and t-shirts with or without sleeves.

The ‘Venum’ brand has already had collaboration with the UFC, as well as with other brands, such as the popular ‘Tekken’ video game franchise. However, the fact that they have opted for the individual figure of Ilia Topuria denotes the growth in popularity of the current UFC champion. What’s more, this is the first Spanish fighter to have a collaboration with the brand.









The truth is that this is not Ilia Topuria’s first approach to the world of fashion, since he has his own clothing brand, so it is not an unknown world. However, yes will release sports equipment such as boxing gloves, MMA gloves or fighting pants, something I had not done before and which opens up the spectrum of potential clientele.