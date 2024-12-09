With Ilia Topuria already established as a superstar within mixed martial arts and, more specifically, the UFC, all eyes are on those who come from behind. Thus, it is inevitable to think about one of the fighters who are generating the most expectations globally, his brother, Aleksandre Topuria. This, in an example of generosity, decided to step aside to act as a coach for his family member, but now the time has come to make his career take off. And its potential is enormous.

The joy came some time ago with a message that Aleksandre himself conveyed on social networks, in which he stated that he was already an official UFC fighter. «As many of you know, my personal goal and challenge for many years was to see my brother tighten his world championship belt, I positioned myself as his coach and thank God, that goal was met. I am proud and grateful for the performance my brother had, now it is time to defend him and of course I will be there. Likewise, in my mind and heart, the desire to battle on the front lines has never faded, which is why I have never stopped doing it, but this time it will be in the biggest league in the world. I want to inform you that I have officially signed the contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship», then pointed out El Conquistador, the nickname by which the 28-year-old athlete is known.

Since that message, written at the beginning of August, all eyes were on the Spanish-Georgian fighter. However, on the horizon was Ilia Topuria’s fight against Max Holloway, which marked El Matador’s first defense of the UFC title. With this objective successfully resolved, it is now time to focus on Aleksandre.

It was Ilia himself who, during the AS Awards Gala, spoke to this sports media to ensure that his brother is already aiming for a date. “We will see its debut approximately in March,” he noted. “We have encountered several obstacles, it has also coincided with my fight, but finally we will see it inside an octacon and I can’t wait for you to have one more Topuria, to enjoy it,” he commented to AS Tv.









With the month of March as the objective, there is an event that, due to its convenience and impact, clearly seems to be the date chosen for Aleksandre Topuria to debut in the UFC. We’re talking about UFC Fight Night in London, which will take place on March 22 at the O2 Arena of the British capital. In the absence of it being made official and a rival being found, this evening has a lot of attraction, as it is the closest possibility to Spain for fans to travel and, in addition, the schedule will be very beneficial as it is a fight that would be scheduled in the European evening.