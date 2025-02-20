Drain movement in the UFC. Ilia Topuria renounces the defense of her title of featherweight champion and formalizes her jump to the light weight to look for the double crown. The person in charge of canceling it this morning in Las Vegas was the president of the UFC, Dana White.

“Ilia feels that he already did everything he could in that division, he feels that he cemented his legacy. His body cannot give the weight more and will move at 155 pounds -before he was 145 -, leaving the pen title vacant. We will announce what your next fight will be barely closed, ”said White.

The truth is that the Hispanogeorgiano weighs around 80 kilos out of competition. For pen fights, it must go down to 65.8 kilos, something that was increasingly demanding. For light weight, it will have to be in the 70.4 kg.

Everything seems to point out that Islam Makhachev could be the ‘matador’ opponent and that he could fight directly for the belt of this new category, but there is also the possibility that he has other adversaries such as Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira. On the other hand, although Dana White avoided putting terms to the premiere of Topuria in the 155 pounds, the International Fight Week of June 29 seems like the most likely date for its debut in a fight of this new modality.

On the other hand, by letting the pen weight belt vacant (145 pounds), which will opt for it will be Aleksander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes in Miami on April 12, at UFC 314.