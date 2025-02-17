The Spanish promoter Wow It has started 2025 in style. This premiered its season in Bilbao with a poster full of stars they provided were responsible for providing the best shows for the passionate of mixed martial arts (MMA). Without a doubt, the leaders of the night were Davi Santos and Yaman, ‘El Diamante’. The first, a sufficient victory in the star fight against the local Ander Sánchez, got his third victory in the company. On the other hand, the one born in Mondragón made another great performance, dominating his rival in the entire contest and finishing it.

However, the foci also perched outside the cage, as there were three very recognized people for all those present. The first and that more attention received was the Pen weight champion of the UFC, Ilia Topuria. His presence is not surprising, since at the end of 2024, the Hispanic-Georgian became one of the Wow shareholdersbetting on the national panorama of the MMA. Accompanied by his son, he entered the cage to thank everyone who went to Bilbao Arena.

This was placed at the foot of a cage to see the end of the evening, accompanied by another old acquaintance of the company, his brother Aleksandre Topuria. This, which came from making effective its UFC debut against Colby Thicknesse and maintained was also observing the last fights of the event. We must not forget, that Wow was one of the promoters who bet on the return to the octagon of El Conqueror (Aleksandre Topuria nickname), being there his last fight before the UFC. That was against Johan Segas in May 2023.

Finally, there was number 15 on the lightweight of the UFC, the Gijón Joel Álvarez. However, he did not attend as a guest or as a coach, but had a more special role. The phenomenon, as is known, He premiered at the commentators’ table to support with your knowledge and experience to retransmission. In addition, at a given moment he also went up to the cage, giving news that exploded the fans: «In May we will be fighting again»The Asturian revealed.