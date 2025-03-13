The surprising defeat of Alex Pereira against Magomed Ankalaev when he defended the semi -stated weight title Last weekend at UFC 313 is having consequences for Ilia Topuria. In addition to losing belt, the Brazilian fighter, who was previously third in the Libra Ranking for Libra of the UFC, has dropped drastically in this classification. This It has meant that it is ‘the matador’ who occupies the third place that used to hold ‘Poatan’. With this movement, the Hispanic-Georgian is a little closer to number one of the prestigious classification that orders the best UFC fighters regardless of their weight category.

In the first position of the ranking is the 155 -pound champion, Islam Makhachev. In second place it follows Jon Jones, Current heavyweight champion, considered the best fighter of all time. Third on the podium is already Ilia Topuriafollowed by his friend Merab Dvalishvili – shield of the Gallo peso – and by the monarch of the average weight Dricus du plessis.

Magomed Ankalaevthe brand new Samipesado champion Ascience to sixth position after defeating Pereira In UFC 313 and Belal Muhammad, which holds the welter weight belt, is seventh. So, ‘Poatan’ falls to the eighth positionalthough it still surpasses the champion of the fly weight, Alexandre Pantoja and Tom Aspinall, interim champion of heavyweights.

Magomed Ankalaev is crowned semi -marked champion in UFC 313 X @ufc

The definitive opportunity

The recent one Light weight of Ilyia Topuria “That the pen belt has vacant,” it entails a great risk, but also a huge opportunity for him. ” And it is that if the expected fight between ‘El Matador’ and Makhachev, the Hispanic-Georgian It could catapult the number one directly.





At the moment, as published by the company after the celebration of UFC 313 and the sound defeat of Alex Pereira, The top 10 of the pound ranking is like this: