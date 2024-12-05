Ilia Topuria comes from making history. became featherweight champion (145 pounds or 65.7 kilos) after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski, and successfully defended against another legend of the division such as Max Holloway. These performances have rightfully elevated him to superstar status. However, the ambition of the Spanish-Georgian champion, as well as that of the fans, is voracious, and they already want to see him in the cage again.

Well, Ilia Topuria has confirmed in the ‘El Chiringuito Inside’ podcast that she would like to return in around April or May. With these dates, everything seems to indicate that El Matador would be back at the event. Miamicorresponding to UFC 314. In addition to the fact that it would coincide with the dates he wants, we must add the large Hispanic presence that exists in that area of ​​the United States. Although in the same interview he points out that the rival who motivates him the most is the champion of the upper division, Islam Makhachev, everything seems to indicate that this will not happen, at least this spring.

The Russian is scheduled to fight in January against Arman Tsarukyan, at UFC 311. In addition, Makhachev does not fight during Ramadan due to his religion. This would end on March 30, so he would not be in a position to accept a fight a month later. With this, what can come out as a second defense for Ilia Topuria is the rrevenge against Volkanovskisomething he deserves having dominated the division for a long time in the past.

If all this goes well and both Makhachev and Topuria win their fights, the UFC could have one of the fights in its pocket most important of recent times to close the year. Islam Makhachev, who has just cleared his category, against Ilia Topuria, who has just knocked out two living legends of mixed martial arts (MMA) and seeks to consolidate himself with the double belt. In addition to the fact that due to level and achievements it is one of the best duels that can be done in the entire company, both would come in his best moment.









If this roadmap is fulfilled, the arrival of the UFC to Spain with Ilia at the helm it would still be evident even if he lost in the superfight. By moving up in category, the Hispanic-Georgian would retain his featherweight belt, and with this he could make his next defense on Spanish soil in 2026. The options to defend in the country would be too much speculation, since we will have to see how the division evolves. throughout 2025.