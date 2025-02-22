A legend fight, of which they mark the time. That is what we could live on June 28, during the International Fight Week in Las Vegas, if the confrontation between the lightweight champion of the UFC and number 1 of the Libra Ranking per pound, the Daguestaní Islam Makhachev, and the already ex -champion of the pen weight, Ilia Topuria. And it is that the Hispanic-Georgian, as the American company itself has just announced, has already taken the first step: to leave its title of the 145 pounds (65.8 kilos) to rise from division.

In fact, he will be the former rival of Topuria and Legend of the UFC, Alexander Volkanovski, who will get the opportunity of the title, as the promoter had already promised, against the Brazilian Diego Lopes. Once these pieces have been embedded, it only remains to be elucidated who will be the following commitment to the matador, but it seems obvious that abandoning a belt to play a fight only as a contender, would not enter the plans of the Hispanic-Georgian. Thus, as ABC has been able to know, the fight in which it is working, in the absence of formalizing with the firm and contracts, is that of Makhachev against Topuria.

In addition, the coach of the Daguestaní champion himself, who was also on the corner of Khabib Nurmagomedov in his career, Javier Méndez, assured this newspaper that they would not reject that fight if it is the one who wanted the UFC. «I do not know what will happen, the UFC is going to be the one that decides who is going to fight Islam Makhachev. If the company says you have to fight with Holloway, with the world number of the world or With ilia topuria, Islam will not say no and will fight who they tell him”The coach said.

Once the shot towards the title of undisputed pen was secured, with a fight that is very exciting for fans while the topuria’s rematch with Volkanovski sounded somewhat decaffeinated, now it remains to be resolved, at least officially, what will happen to the Matador. Although the sources consulted by this newspaper suggest that “the UFC could not miss the opportunity to face Topuria against Islam Makhachev”, the current lightweight champion and number 1 of the Libra Ranking per pound of the company (classification that takes place Subjectively regardless of the weight category where it is competed). For its part, the matador is at number 4 of that list. The context pushes one of the two largest fights that can be done currently of the UFC can be made.









While the future duel between the one considered the best fighter of all time, Jon Jones, current undisputed champion of the heavyweight, and the interim champion of that division, Tom Aspininll, could be one fight for the annals of the story, the duel in The one who, according to our informants, already works the UFC, Topuria against Makhachev, is, sports and media, an authentic fight of legend.

Therefore, we can consider that the duel for the light weight belt is the largest combat that can be closed in the short term, since the one mentioned above is still in the process of negotiation and could go for long. And it is that the Russian champion himself pointed out, after his last victory in January against Renato Moicano, that he wanted to fight again at the International Figh Week, a numbered event planned for June 28 in Las Vegas. A date that perfectly blocks Topuria.

In addition, this theory has been fueled by the last words of the president of the UFC, Dana White, after the Fight Night event of Saudi Arabia, two weeks ago. The top manager pointed, at a press conference, that something very big for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s pupil was being cooking. «We are preparing a very special fight for Islam Makhachev. As soon as we announce it, you will know, ”said Dana White. After losing Arman Tsarukyan his opportunity for the fight of the light weight title, when he fell into an injury and be ‘frozen’ by the president of the UFC, who said he should make a new fight before playing the belt, Topuria saw the road more clear and the pressure exerted by your representation team could see your fruits sooner rather than later.