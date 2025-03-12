03/12/2025



Updated at 04: 53h.





While Ilyia Topuria waits for her next commitment to close, which could go to directly dispute the Lightweight Title of the UFC that is currently on the Makhachev Islam, Spanish fans of mixed martial arts (MMA) have received positive news. The already ex -champion of the pen weight of the American company, which left the vacant belt three weeks ago to be played by Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, has been the second largest beneficiary of the defeat of the Brazilian superstar Alex Pereira last weekend, after the new champion Magomed Ankalaev.

And it is that the Hispanic-Georgian fighter has promoted a position in the Libra ranking per pound from the UFCThat is, the classification that places the best fighters in the world regardless of their weight category. So, Topuria now occupies the third placeonly behind the number one, the aforementioned Islam Makhachev, and the two, the best mixed martial artist of all time. This has happened thanks to the fact that Alex Pereira, who lost the title of the semi -marked in his fourth belt defense against Ankalaev, has been relegated to the eighth place of the ranking, going down five positions.

Already in the fourth position appears a friend of Topuria, the champion of the Gallo peso of the UFC, Merab Dvalishvili, who is also Georgian and has proven to be the absolute monarch of his division after defending the title against Umar Nurmagomedov. In fifth place Resa Dricus du Plessis, the average weight champion who successfully defended his title against Sean Strickland recently. The sixth position is for the aforementioned Ankalaev, current monarch of the Semipessado and who, with total probability, will have an immediate rematch before Pereira. Already in the seventh step Belal Muhammad, the welter weight champion, the division that plans to attack Makhachev in the short term.

Be that as it may, the fact that Topuria has entered the podium, occupying the third place worldwide, adds more packaging if possible to the possible challenge before the number one pounds for Libra, Makhachev, who has been avoiding having to defend his belt against the Hispanic-Georgian in his next fight. However, everything indicates that number one and three of the world should cross their paths and face the octagon in his next lawsuits, something that could happen in UFC 317, on June 28, within the framework of the International Fight Week of Las Vegas.