This 2024, the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) company has made a total of 42 events. Without a doubt, they have all given fans great fights and unforgettable moments, but as with everything, there are some that stand out above the rest. The UFC has had a difficult selection task for the ‘UFC Honors’ awards, although finally the nominees have been UFC 299, 300, 306 and finally 308, where Ilia Topuria He successfully signed his first defense of the belt.

The 299 was starred by the fight between Sean O’Malley and Chito Vera, which was a one-sided fight in which the American dominated from start to finish. Vera, on the other hand, showed great tenacity and heart to stand up in the face of punishment. In addition to the great stellar clash, there were other highly anticipated fights that did not leave anyone indifferent. Dustin Poirier achieved an epic knockout over the rising promise Benoît Saint Denis. Michael ‘Venom’ Page made his debut in style in the UFC defeating Kevin Holland, while Jack Della Maddalena consolidated himself with a great comeback against Gilbert Burns.

For its part, the UFC tricentennial event had a special mystique, as it was the first time that so many champions or former champions coincided in the same evening (12). From the beginning, the show met expectations thanks to the great fights such as King Green against Jim Miller, the comeback of Renato Moicano against Jalin Turner, the quick KO of Diego Lopes, the domination that Kayla Harrison presented in her premiere the madness personified with Jiří Procházka. But the stars were a unusual level.

Oliveira and Tsarukyan starred in a frenetic duel that made the Armenian the future challenger to Islam Makhachev, while in the fratricidal duel between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan he far exceeded expectations. But there were two fights that, surprisingly enough, stole the night. In the main event Alex Pereira knocked out Jamahal Hill after receiving a low kick to which he did not give importance. And the moment of the night was one of the performances of the year. Max Holloway knocked out in the last second to Justin Gaethje after standing to exchange with him in the center of the octagon. In short, a legendary event.









The next nominee is UFC 306named ‘UFC Night’ in celebration of the independence of Mexico. The special thing about this evening of fights, in addition to of course the combats, was the visual section. The UFC arrived at the ‘Sphere’ in Las Vegas to present an unprecedented audiovisual spectacle. But getting down to what’s important, we had what for many is the fight of the year. Daniel Zellhuber and Esteban Ribovics gave a ‘striking’ duel like few have seen before. Despite receiving constant punishment, they maintained their technique throughout the crash. Finally Ribovics won the decision. Also taking place was the consolidation of Diego Lopes by defeating Brian Ortega, the resolution of the trilogy between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko and the birth of a new champion, Merab Dvalishvili.

Finally, UFC 308 landed in Abu Dhabi with great force. The preliminaries warmed up the engines with the fight between Mateusz Rębecki and Myktybek Orolbai, another that perfectly fits into the discussion of the best of the year. On the main card, Shara Magomedov blew up the crowd with one of those knockouts that looks like something out of a video game, while Khamzat Chimaev He dominated and submitted former champion Robert Whittaker with authority. But the highlight of the night was the duel between Ilia Topuria, who had just unseated a historic featherweight, against Max Holloway, who arrived at a great peak after the KO against Justin Gaethje. The result is known by all Spaniards, El Matador made history again by knocking out the Hawaiian, something that no one had been able to do before.