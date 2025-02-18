02/18/2025



Updated at 04: 27h.





The entire Mixed Martial Arts Community (MMA) awaits the most anticipated moment. The UFC managers already work, as ABC has been able to know, to close the combat of the century for the Spanish MMA: the assault of the world title of light weight by Ilia Topuria. In front will be the current champion, Islam Makhachevone of the most dominant fighters of recent times and that is found in number 1 of the pound ranking per pound (regardless of weight category).

For Topuria, without a doubt, it would be the most ambitious challenge of his career, and the possibility of sitting at the table of fighters who have achieved two UFC titles in different divisions is very large, according to the last words that the killer had in ABC. «For Islam, I represent a style that he knows would overcome it. He knows it because I know very well where it comes from. When I was little and participated in Greco -Roman fighting championships, I shared many championships with Daguestani. I know how his mental process works, ”said the Hispanic-Georgian in this newspaper.

Topuria shows, having played, in his youth, many tournaments in which he could test his forged struggle in Georgia against the Russian, especially that of Daguestán, a region from which numerous world champions come out. «I know your level of technique, your strength level. I know what bothers them, which doesn’t bother them. I know them very well »said the featherweight champion in his day. «It would make it suffer a lot. I am a guy who has an impeccable physical preparation. In the fifth round I am the same as in the first and I represent a threat in any second of the fight, ”he said.

The surprise factor, according to the fighter resident in Madrid, would be key in his lawsuit, because he affirms that Makhachev has ever fought against someone of his level within the mixed martial arts. «I have a style that Islam has never faced in his life, and that he will never face unless he faces me. So that’s why I say right now, there is no one who can with me, ”Topuria said. MMA fans tell the days to officially fight, which probably takes place on June 28 in the framework of the International Figh Week of Las Vegas.