Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently shared a post on social media about her complexion. Suhana had told how people keep making negative comments about their color. Now recently Ileana Dikruz has shared a post on social media about her body. Ileana shared her photo in a black bikini.

While sharing the photo, Ileana wrote, ‘I always worried about how I looked. I used to worry that my hips are too wide, my waist is not thin. My stomach is not flat, nose is not straight, lips are not well. I used to worry that I am not very tall, not very beautiful, not funny, not very smart. ‘

Ileana further wrote, ‘I did not realize that I was not made to be perfect. I am still beautiful despite all this. I have stopped trying to make myself beautiful according to the world.

Talking about Ileana’s professional life, she was seen in the last film Pagalpanti. Apart from Ileana, the film had John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela in the lead roles. Although the film proved to be a flop at the box office.

Talking about Ileana’s upcoming project, she will now be seen opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgan’s production ‘The Big Bull’. The film is reportedly based on the biggest scam by Stock Market in 1992. The film will be released on 23 October.