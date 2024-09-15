Hurricane Ileana brought heavy rains to the municipalities of Évora, Angostura, Mocorito and Salvador Alvarado, with an accumulation of approximately 150 to 250 cubic meters of water until yesterday.

This represents the bonanza that agricultural producers in the valley were waiting for to begin the sowing process.

The constant, intermittent rain allowed the ground to become moist and did not cause any damage to families living in low-lying areas. This rain continued for a period of just over 24 hours.

Therefore, the waters left by Storm Ileana are a positive result for the Évora region.

However, it must be recognized that it is necessary to wait for total runoff to determine when the planting cycles will begin.