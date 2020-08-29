When 11 pm approaches, barrier gestures are forgotten. In a Parisian bar, customers take to the dance floor, without masks and without respecting safety distances. The boss puts it into perspective: “People who dance in general are people who know each other, who are already together”, says Jeannot Bonini. However, it is forbidden to dance in bars or to move around without a mask or to bring tables closer than one meter.



A bar manager fears that the prefect will order, as in Marseille, a closure of establishments at 11 pm. “The service will no longer stop at 2 am, so obviously there is a three hour difference, so we will reduce the staff by at least one person”, details Roumani Felefel. At 11 p.m. this is also the time when the price of drinks goes up, closing at that time would then be a loss of revenue.

