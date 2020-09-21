Highlights: Increased security at the airport of Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir

ILBS system has been installed at Srinagar Airport

It will be able to check about 1800 bags in a day.

Entering the airport with explosives will be almost impossible

Govind Chauhan, Jammu

The security of Jammu and Kashmir International Airport has already been increased. Now the ILBS system has been installed at the airport, so that no explosives of any kind will be brought here. Explosives have been recovered several times at Kashmir airport. Several rounds and weapons have also been recovered. Only after this the security is enhanced in this way.

According to the information, Kashmir airport is considered very important in terms of security. It is often targeted by terrorists. In such a situation, necessary steps are taken from time to time for its safety. In the latest case, the ILBS system has been installed at the airport. The installation of this system will not carry any type of explosive. The system has the capacity to check 1800 bags per hour.

3D image is visible in the system

The baggage of every citizen who came to Srinagar airport was first checked by common system, but now every bag will be inserted in this system. A 3D image appears in it. No material of this type will survive from this system. The system has started functioning from Monday. Every day dozens of flattas arrive at Srinagar Airport. In such a situation, the security cycle is strengthened in every way. The installation of ILBS systems is also a step to strengthen security.

Airport director Santosh Doke says that this step has been taken from the safety point of view. He said that many large airports have this system installed. Now this system has also been installed at the International Airport of Kashmir. Which will greatly benefit in security.