Totti gets the sports center, Ilary the villa in Eur and monthly transfer

Continue the contention in court between Francis Totti and Ilary Blasi for the separation. To definitively close the question on the famous Rolex da 80 thousand € the judge took care of it and it’s not good news for the former captain of the Rome that he was sure to get them back. The magistrate ruled that the two will have to reach an agreement for whom and when he will be able to wear the luxury watches. After the separation the watches had remained in the availability of Blasiwho reclined them like gifts of the ex-husband. Version contested by Totti, who demanded the return claiming ownership.

On other fronts, however, the judge took the side of Ilary: the villa in Eur for example, it went to the Mediaset presenter, to whom the judges also recognized a check for 12,500 euros per month for the maintenance of three children with whom she remained to live in the house she shared with Totti. The pupone has instead obtained the reasons of him on the case of Longarina sports centrewith the order of evicted for the family-run sports club Blasi, which from 30 June will have to leave the center in via di Castel Fusano. In that center where the soccer school Totti Soccer school and an area of padel it had been bought by the former footballer in 2003.

