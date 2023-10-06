Totti-Ilary and the Rolex question. At Pupone the numbers don’t add up

Continue to the legal dispute between Totti And Hilarythe former couple in particular seems very attentive to the issue of Rolex. This is why it was even organized an official meeting for the return of precious watches to Francesco. Blasi and Totti met yesterday, but the question It doesn’t seem resolved at all: “Four are missing here,” he would have said. During the meeting – we read in Il Messaggero – which took place in the presence of the lawyer Antonio Conte for Totti and the lawyers Alessandro Simeone and Pompilia Rossi for Blasi only three out of seven returned.

Meanwhile, judge Simona Rossi confirmed shared custody for the products. And this also applies to Daytonas. Repubblica explains today that the shared custody foresees that the Rolexes can be worn on the wrist of the ex-spouse only with the consent of the other. If one of the two shows up alone at the bank to get one, the order is not to give it to him. Totti also brought him along to the match an expert to evaluate the originality of the watches. The sign that there is no longer any trust between the two, relations remain very tense.

