Separation Ilary-Totti, the Mediaset presenter wins the first round

There judgment of the judge doesn’t leave much room for interpretation, Ilary Blasi she took everything and from Francesco Totti only the expenseschild support e mutual of the villa in Eur. The “first half” of the match on the separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi ends. The judge – we read in Il Messaggero – decided that the former captain Giallorossi should pay monthly to the wife 12,500 euros for the maintenance of three children; to which is added 75% of school expenses and 50% of extraordinary expenses (travel, sport, medical care). Also the mega villa in the Eur will be at exclusive arrangement of the Mediaset presenter, who will obviously be able to share with her new partner Bastian Müller-Pettenpohl. Totti stays exclusive owner of the house, of which he continues to pay a substantial amount every month mutual – the installments are “heavier” than the maintenance allowance – but he won’t be able to anymore access it freelyexcept at the invitation of Ilary or one of the children.

But what were the claims of the two spouses? Totti – continues the Messenger – he wanted the whole house for himself and spend it with the children same time granted to the wife: in short, overall, half a year each. In the event that the judge had accepted this request, the former footballer didn’t want to pay not even a euro of maintenance. Alternatively, she had proposed a check cumulative for the three children of 2 thousand euros per month or at most 6 thousand euros. For this reason, the Court’s decision to make him pay 13,000 euros a month, plus 75% of the school costs, was met with a lot satisfaction by the lawyers who defend the Mediaset presenter.

