For the first public words after the announcement last July, Ilary Blasi prefers to remain vague about the breakup of the marriage with the former Roma captain

It has been 9 months since the announcement of separation from Francesco Totti after 17 years of marriage and so much has happened in this long period. If the former Roma captain had almost immediately decided to break the silence and explain what happened in a long interview, Ilary Blasi he preferred not to make any statements or interviews and to take the time to address the matter publicly. And now that time has come.

Thanks to the imminent debut of the new edition of The Island of the Famous which sees her super confirmed in the role of presenter, Ilary Blasi has chosen the magazine Who for his first interview after the separation from Francesco Totti and after having dominated the front pages of gossip for months with his new story with Bastian Muller. See also Udinese - Cioffi speaks at the end of the match / Here are his statements

Ilary’s first words — Blasi did not go into too much detail in this first interview and tried to bring each of her statements back to the reality show she is promoting. something, however, she had to let it slip: “I want to get back on track, it’s as if there were a before and an after. It’s a bit like when one returns from the island, I call it a transition period”.

No reference to Francesco Totti or his new partner Bastian Muller, but a lot of curiosity in discovering what the future holds for her: “I’m curious to see what will happen. The Island changes you, it leaves you with some aftermath and I know it well. The changes are necessary and you have to navigate on sight. Woe if you stay still and if you think you’re in a safe port”.

“I’m not quarrelsome” — In saying she is happy to return to TV after a long break, the 41-year-old revealed something about himself that the more observant can find in the attitude publicly adopted by the presenter in recent months: “I show little emotion, I have shame in doing so, I hardly get angry, I’m not quarrelsome and I don’t always see malice in others”. See also Cafù: "Brazil is the favorite even without Neymar. Milan, here's where you went wrong with Paquetà"

Sunday the interview with Verissimo — It is clear that Ilary has decided to remain closed on her private life after Totti’s separation in this first interview, but on the horizon there is an appointment in which, perhaps, the presenter will be able to open up a little more: Sunday 16 April, on the eve of the debut of The Island of the Famous 2023Ilary Blasi will be a guest of the television lounge of very trueready to be interviewed by her dear friend Silvia Toffanin.