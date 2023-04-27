The presenter’s press office shed light on the news of an alleged theft of a watch from the hotel room where she was staying.

Little yellow yesterday regarding Ilary Blasi. As known, the presenter is at two days a week Milan to lead the episode ofIsland of the Famous. For the occasion, he stayed in a well-known hotel in the centre.

Yesterday the news of an alleged theft of a watch from the room occupied by Ilary began to circulate. A rather grotesque affair considering the dispute between her and her ex-husband Francesco Totti over the famous ones rolex of the actor taken away by Blasi.

Source: web

An anonymous collaborator of the hotel gave the news. “A very funny thing happened today. I work in a hotel in the centre, in this period Ilary Blasi is a guest 2 days a week. Today, after the lunch service, rumors circulated that the police were in the building for a theft that took place in a room. In practice, Blasi declared that a clock left above the bathroom cabinet was stolen from her room while she was in Cologno touring the Isola dei Famosi. I have no idea if it really was stolen from her or if she forgot it somewhere but I solved a lot by thinking that karma does not forgive”.

In the end, however, the mystery was resolved: there was no theft of a watch. Wild Lucarelli by contacting the presenter’s press office, he received the denial.

“The press office tells me that the watch belonged to an assistant who sleeps in Ilary’s room and that in the end the watch was found in the suitcase. It wasn’t Totti” – wrote the journalist in the Instagram stories.

In short, no mystery of the stolen watch and no karma that turns against Ilary after the story of the famous Totti’s rolex which would have been stolen from the former Roma captain who would have taken away his ex-wife’s bags out of spite.