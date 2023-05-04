Ilary Blasi’s sister puts Francesco Totti’s football school in default: asked for 50 thousand euros

The clash between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi continues. After the eviction of Ilary’s family from the sports center owned by the former Captain, the presenter’s older sister responded with an injunction of almost 50 thousand euros. This was reported by La Repubblica, according to which Silvia Blasi put the “Totti Soccer School” in default, asking for the payment of some debts owed to her “Asd Longarina”.

Instead, the former player would dispute the Blasi family’s non-payment of around 150 thousand euros, with the accusation of not having paid the rent for a year and a half. For this reason, the judge ordered the eviction for the “Asd Longarina” from 30 June.

The lawsuit is just one of several disputes opened by the separation between Totti and Ilary, after the one on Rolexes and handbags and the main one, which saw the first provisional verdict on April 18th. The judge of the first section of the civil court established that Totti will have to pay his wife 12,500 euros a month for child support, just over half of the 24,000 euros requested by Ilary. Extraordinary expenses are instead divided 50 percent between the two, while the former footballer will pay 75 percent of the school expenses. Joint custody was established for the three children, with placement with the mother. The EUR villa, with an estimated value of 18 million euros, went to the presenter of the Island of the famous.