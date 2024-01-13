Ilary Blasi's fee for “Unica” and Francesco Totti's failed reply

About two months after the release of Uniquethe docufilm available on Netflix in which Ilary Blasi tells the details of her separation from Francesco Totti, details continue to emerge about the now ex-couple.

These were provided by journalist Gabriele Parpiglia who, speaking on Rtl 102.5, explained why Francesco Totti decided not to respond to his ex-wife's accusations.

“Everyone is wondering why Totti doesn't respond. On the one hand there is the desire to protect his children, so he chose silence. On the other hand, at least as far as I know when we tried to talk about producing, there was a very high economic demand”.

“Did Ilary take any money? Of course,” added the journalist, revealing how much the fee received for the documentary film could be. “I think he took a package with Netflix and a package with Mondadori for the book (How Stupid – My Truth, ed.). Less than a million. Because there are fairy tales that you make a series and get eighteen million, but that's not the case, I work there.”

And Francesco Totti? According to Parpiglia he would have asked: “More than one million, more than two million, more than three million.” Turning serious again, the journalist clarified: “Let's say he asked a lot, so I don't think there will be a reply.”