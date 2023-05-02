The Blasi-Totti divorce is still the news of the year. In recent weeks there has been talk of the agreements for the maintenance of the boys, of the division of the assets, with the various houses that the former couple have in common. Many rumors said that the presenter wanted a higher figure than that offered by the former Roma captain. In the end, after rumors and news, a provisional decision was reached. In fact, the judge of the Court has decided that at the moment Totti will have to pay Ilary 12,500 euros a month to support his children.

Ilary Blasi, thanks to a first provisional sentence from the Court of Rome, will have to receive 12,500 euros a month from his ex for the maintenance of 3 children. He also got the villa in Eur that used to belong to the family. A house big enough to run inside. Obviously, having such dimensions, also the expenses are not to be outdone.

According to what was published by Il Corriere della Sera, this would not be exactly a lucky shot for the presenter. In fact, now she is forced to bear all the costs alone which apparently are exaggerated: the figure would be around 30,000 euros a month. Money that is needed to cover all the bills.

The villa is made up of 25 rooms, there is a spa, tennis and soccer fields, two swimming pools and many other areas with spaces where you can spend time and relax to the fullest. There is even, as reported by Corriere, a machine for the automatic separation of garbage. Obviously, the money to be paid is due to the size of the structure, given that it is a 1500 meter house.