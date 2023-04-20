Ilary Blasi never ceases to be talked about. In the last few hours, the name of the presenter of theIsland of the Famous has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The social gesture of which she became the protagonist and which everyone saw as yet another dig aimed at Francesco Totti did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what happened.

After the first episode ofIsland of the Famous, of which she was the undisputed protagonist for her debut speech, Ilary Blasi is back to being talked about. Over the past few hours the showgirl shared a story on his Instagram page that is making the rounds on the web: here’s why.

In detail, Ilary Blasi shared a selfies in which he shows a finger in front of his mouth. Under the shot in question a single word, which suggests an invitation, by the presenter, to keep quiet:

It goes without saying that within a few minutes the shot went viral and all the gossip magazines could not help but talk about the gesture of Francesco Totti’s ex-wife. There were many who saw yet another shot in this shot dig addressed to the former footballer, given the court’s decision after the first hearing.

In fact, according to the numerous rumors that are circulating in these hours, it seems that the court would have granted Ilary Blasi the villa in Eur; to this is added the decision according to which Francesco Totti is forced to pay a check for 12,500 euros of maintenance. At the moment, therefore, it seems that all the ex-footballer’s requests have been rejected.