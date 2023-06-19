“Ilary, stop stealing from the shops”, thunders jokingly Nicola Savino addressed to Ilary Blasi. But what happened? The presenter showed up for dinner with her friend and colleague with the anti-theft still attached to her new white blouse. The anecdote, published by Blasi herself in her stories, greatly amused the fans. From the video, in fact, we see the presenter being compared by those present with amusement to the actress Winona Rider (many years ago caught stealing in a shop, ed).

At that point, noticing the forgotten pat on her blouse, after a hearty laugh she turned, embarrassed, to Nicola: “Now what do we do?”. However, instead of helping her, he continued to tease her: “Ilary, just go shoplifting like that actress Winona Ryder. When we go out I don’t know you,” he told her in an ironic tone. How did the story end? La Blasi – as evidenced in the stories – went to the store again to have the forgotten anti-shoplifting device removed.