Apparently Ilary Blasi's decision to remove more than a pebble from her shoe, after her separation from Francesco Totti, would have created a lot of embarrassment at Mediaset

The controversy continues following one of the most talked about VIP separations in recent months. And we discover some really interesting backstories. Apparently, in fact, Ilary Blasi would have created some embarrassment to Mediaset, after having removed a few pebbles from her shoe following the breakup with Francesco Totti. The decision to tell the story of the end of her marriage was in the sights of the leaders of the television group.

When it was all over, the TV presenter decided to tell her version of events first in a documentary, broadcast on Netflix, and then in the book “How stupid“. She was also often a guest in the biscione's television shows, as a very true.

The choice to tell his truth about the end of marriage with the former Roma footballer, Francesco Totti, would have created some problems for Mediaset, the television group for which she works.

A year after those events, Ilary Blasi did everything to make her voice heard and tell what had happened in her marriage. The documentary Unica was one of the most viewed on Netflix, while the book published by Mondadori, Che Stupida, is already very popular in bookstores.

So much noise that would not have pleased Mediaset. Public opinion was already divided between those who were convinced that he had done the right thing by washing the family's dirty laundry in front of everyone and those who, instead, criticized her for this. But also i top management of the television group they turned up their noses a bit.

Who said that Ilary Blasi created embarrassment for Mediaset? The indiscretion

This assumption was revealed Karina Cascella. In fact, she told Nuovo TV that in her opinion Blasi didn't make the right choice. “I think it caused some embarrassment at Mediaset's top management“.

The former commentator for Men and Women, in fact, claims that the media case raised has also affected the network of which he is a historical face. Perhaps for this reason they took away the hosting of The Island of the Famous. Obviously, this is her opinion. Also because Blasi had already announced that she wanted to give up the program to dedicate herself to Live beats and start an acting career.